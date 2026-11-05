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Deep Dive on the Pelicans’ Future Draft Picks
By Erik Roy,7 days ago
Watching a team blow up and trade away or cut all the fans' favorite players is as hurtful as a bad breakup. The New Orleans Pelicans had to move on from Anthony Davis's time in the Crescent City after he told them that it was not them; it was him. With a small haul of draft capital, the team should have been set for a better future. The aftermath of that rebuilding process still lies in one more part of it that could be the final Infinity Stone for Zanos.