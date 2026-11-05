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Tennessee family files federal class-action lawsuit against autism therapy provider over massive bills
By Jeremy FinleyCaleb Wethington,7 days ago
A Clarksville family featured in a WSMV4 investigation has filed a federal class-action lawsuit against New York-based behavioral therapy provider The Perfect Child, alleging predatory balance billing and deceptive business practices after receiving a $364,000 bill for their daughter’s care. Why It Matters. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S....
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