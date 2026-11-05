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Disney x Gustaf Westman Collection Revealed With 35 Pieces
By Jackie Gailey,7 days ago
Disney has revealed the complete Disney x Gustaf Westman home decor collection, and it includes some seriously unusual pieces! The 35-piece collection takes familiar details from Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Pluto and turns them into colorful furniture, kitchenware, lighting, and decorative accessories. We’re talking everything from...