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Vindictus shares a sneak peek of December’s new boss, gold drop tweaks, and item trading overhaul
By Chris Neal,7 days ago
Sure, we might have just entered the month of November, but that doesn’t mean that Vindictus can’t look ahead to the month of December. In fact, that’s precisely what the action MMO did. Just to rile you up. That’s right, it doesn’t care for your here-and-now; this game looks into the semi-distant future. Or more likely it wants players to get excited for what’s next.