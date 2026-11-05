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Cylinders or Enclosed Supply: Sorting Fact From Folklore in Bar Gas
6 days ago
What does restaurant CO2 and beverage gas actually cover behind a bar?. It covers the beverage-grade carbon dioxide, nitrogen and blended gas that carbonates soft drinks and pushes beer to the tap. Most operators meet it only as a line on a delivery ticket, which is why a few stubborn myths about how it should arrive keep circulating. Written in November 2026, this guide tests those myths one at a time, and it treats cylinders fairly, because they are the right answer for plenty of venues.