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Built for the 1962 World’s Fair, Seattle Center now turns into a European-style Christmas market beneath the Space Needle, with festive treats, unique gift vendors, and daily snow showers for 2026
By Kelly Dougher,4 days ago
The holiday season is almost here, and the Seattle Christmas Market is bringing a little European Christmas magic to the heart of the city! Running November 20 through December 26, 2026, the market transforms Seattle Center into a festive winter wonderland filled with European and local vendors, daily snow showers, holiday entertainment, festive food and drinks, and plenty of seasonal cheer. The market is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
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