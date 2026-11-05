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Built for the 1962 World’s Fair, Seattle Center now turns into a European-style Christmas market beneath the Space Needle, with festive treats, unique gift vendors, and daily snow showers for 2026

By Kelly Dougher,

4 days ago
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