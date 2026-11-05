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Lynden volleyball repeats as district champs, Sehome-Bellingham for girls soccer district title, WWU soccer to GNAC title match and more | Northwest Sports Update
7 days ago
Lynden volleyball stayed perfect last night. The Lions swept Archbishop Murphy in three sets to repeat as 2A district champions and win their 44th straight match dating back to last season. With the win, Lynden booked their ticket back to state, while Archbishop Murphy will now play Sehome in a...