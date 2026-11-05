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BTH: Journalist roundtable on mid-term election results and potential impact
By WKNO,7 days ago
From the governor's race to congressional contests and local ballot measures, Tuesday's midterm election results were the focus of this week's WKNO/Channel 10's "Behind the Headlines." Host Eric Barnes was joined by Daily Memphian reporters Bill Dries, Mary Cashiola, and Jane Donahoe, along with MLK50 reporter Katherine Burgess, to discuss the results and their potential implications for the Memphis area.