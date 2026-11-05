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Talking With Titans: Sheldon Preskorn, MD, on the Evolution of Psychopharmacology
4 days ago
Experts discuss psychopharmacology from discovery of CYP enzymes to modern serum testing. Sheldon Preskorn, MD, shared with host John Miller, MD, about Impaired drug metabolism and the characterization of cytochrome P450 enzymes. Preskorn shared a story of a patient treated with amitriptyline for depression who developed confusion out of proportion to her depressive severity, and her plasma amitriptyline level was found at 4 to 5 times the expected range. Toxicity recurred when a family practitioner increased the dose, which established that she could not clear the drug. The enzyme responsible, later identified as cytochrome P450 2D6 (CYP2D6), also metabolized dextromethorphan and debrisoquine and converted codeine to morphine, which unified previously disparate observations.