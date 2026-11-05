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UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic picks, predictions: Loss would crush Roadrunners' College Football Playoff hopes
By Matt Severance,7 days ago
I don't think I'm delirious in thinking that there used to be at least one good power conference game on college football Thursday nights not long ago. That's not the case anymore, apparently, and I'm not sure why, but the Group of 6 programs will surely take any national TV attention they can get. There are two games on the Thursday night slate, with the bigger one looking like UTSA vs. Florida Atlantic from the American Athletic Conference. The Roadrunners are listed as 7-point favorites in the latest UTSA vs. FAU odds at DraftKings, with the Over/Under set at a massive 72.5. Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass when they spend $5+: