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Week 9 Thursday Injury Report: Five players did not participate
By Darin Gantt,7 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers were still without four starters in practice, but they did get some upgrades for a few players. Guard Corey Bullock (quadriceps) was a full participant on Thursday, after he was listed as limited on Wednesday's projected report. Likewise, backup offensive lineman Torricelli Simpkins III (ankle) was a full participant, getting them healthier up front.