undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lawsuit against Vermilion Parish over SpaceX’s $100B spaceport; East Baton Rouge Parish’s $63M federal grant
By Bob Pavlovich,7 days ago
A lawsuit filed last week says two Vermilion Parish government bodies broke Louisiana’s Open Meetings Law while approving key pieces of SpaceX’s $100 billion spaceport. Gulf States Newsroom’s Drew Hawkins takes us inside the two meetings at the center of the case and what it could mean if the suit succeeds.