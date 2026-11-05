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Auburn to host UAB in fall exhibition Friday
7 days ago
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn baseball welcomes UAB to Plainsman Park Friday evening for its final fall exhibition of the year. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers and Blazers meet for the first time since the 2026 regular season, when Auburn swept the two-game series. Auburn opened the season series with a 17-2 win in seven innings at Plainsman Park on March 10 before completing the sweep with a 10-2 victory at Regions Field in Birmingham on May 5.