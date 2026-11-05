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Auburn men win in split meet at LSU
7 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. — Auburn swimming and diving competed in its first full dual meet of the season at LSU on Thursday. The No. 14 Auburn men's team defeated No. 18 LSU 163-135 with event wins from Bradford Johnson, Gabriel Machuco, Luke Bedsole, Ethan Swart, and a 400 freestyle relay win to cap the afternoon. Auburn's women lost 179.5-120.5, but Lora Komoroczy and Zetta Grace Bartee each shined in event wins, while Chloe Brothers swept the women's side of diving.