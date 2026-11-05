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Two Occupants Taken Into Custody After Kenosha Pursuit Crosses State Line
By Jo Marquez,7 days ago
Kenosha police referred charges against a suspect after a pursuit that began in Kenosha and continued into Illinois, the Lake and McHenry County Scanner reported. The referred charges include burglary, battery, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, fleeing, and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. The suspect’s identity has not been publicly released.
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