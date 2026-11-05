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Clump-Proof Cacio e Pepe (with Optional White Truffle Oil Finish)
6 days ago
Cacio e pepe — literally “cheese and pepper” — is one of Rome’s four great pastas and its most unforgiving: three ingredients, no sauce to hide behind, nowhere for bad technique to hide. This cacio e pepe recipe keeps the canon exactly as Rome intends — pasta, cracked black pepper, Pecorino Romano — and puts all the work into the method: a cheese paste whisked with hot water, pepper bloomed in the pan, the heat off before the two meet. That’s the whole remodel. Nothing added, nothing taken away — just the technique that keeps three honest ingredients from betraying you.