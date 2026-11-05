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Free Press journalist unashamedly admits she "sharpened" anti-El-Sayed photo with ChatGPT
By William Hughes,7 days ago
In a world where the basic job of figuring out what the hell is actually going on anymore exists under what feels like near-constant assault—as technology companies pour billions into cooking up ever-more-elaborate falsehood machines, and politicians see how far they can get by bluntly denying basic facts at the tops of their voices—the job of the journalist has become more important than ever. It remains, essentially, the job of saying, in calm and measured tones, that an event actually did or did not happen—or, y’know, of throwing a picture you’re trying to score some cheap political points with into the lie machine, because the original wasn’t “sharp” enough. Either one works!
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