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Rebecca Gayheart recalls telling her daughters Eric Dane had ALS
6 days ago
Rebecca Gayheart Dane opened up about the difficult moments she and Eric Dane had to navigate in light of his ALS diagnosis, including breaking the news to their daughters. Gayheart Dane recalled stepping into her closet to take the call about Dane's ALS diagnosis on the Nov. 4 episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." One of their daughters overheard and wanted to know what was going on to which Gayheart Dane responded by asking her for a little time.
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