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Ultima Titles Now Available on Steam
By Alex Fuller,6 days ago
EA has released eleven classic Ultima RPGs on Steam. The titles form part of twenty-five games released on the storefront, including new Anniversary Edition versions for Road Rash and Wing Commander. The games have previously be made available digitally for PC via GOG, with both the Steam and GOG versions on sale individually for 50% off their regular $4.99 price, while a further discounted bundle is also available. The full set of Ultima titles now available on Steam is: