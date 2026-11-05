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Man wanted for murder in infant’s death arrested
By WSAZ News Staff,7 days ago
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted in connection with the death of an infant in Athens County has been arrested, County Sheriff Rodney Smith said Thursday evening. Last month, William “Alex” McCallister, 32, was indicted on multiple felony charges, including murder, endangering children, felonious assault, corrupting another with drugs, and permitting drug abuse.
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