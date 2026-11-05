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NASA unveils mysterious X-70 experimental aircraft using AI-generated image
By Jeremy Hsu,7 days ago
NASA’s X-70 Fractal announcement comes as agency aims to grow X-plane fleet. NASA has announced a new experimental aircraft, the X-70 Fractal, that will supposedly feature reconfigurable flight-control technology and a modular design for swapping in different payloads. But much remains unknown about the aircraft’s design and development timeline, even as NASA administrator Jared Isaacman said the X-plane could take flight within two years.