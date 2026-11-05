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Villegas resigns from Visalia school board trustee role amid projected Congress win
6 days ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The Visalia Unified Board of Education announces that Randy Villegas has formally submitted resignation from the board as of Monday, Nov. 2. Villegas' departure from the board comes after Congressional District 22 residents voted to send the trustee and Central Valley professor to Congress, ousting incumbent Republican David Valadao.