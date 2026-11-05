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Steve Kornacki explains 'abrupt ending' to epic midterm marathon stream
2 days ago
Steve Kornacki is back to give viewers some closure after his epic midterms marathon. The network's chief data analyst went live for a whopping 10 straight hours for NBC News' coverage of the midterm elections Nov. 3. Throughout the evening, Kornacki regularly appeared on the NBC television network to discuss the election results as they came in. But NBC also hosted a "Kornacki Cam" livestream that stayed with Kornacki all night long.