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New video details moments leading to Bersell Avenue deputy shooting in Charlotte County
7 days ago
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — New body camera video shows a 72-year-old man pointing a BB gun and holding a machete moments before Charlotte County deputies fired deadly shots. Charlotte County deputies fatally shot 72-year-old Norman Strefling after responding to a 911 call from a neighbor on Bersell Avenue who reported that Strefling had threatened to kill his family.
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