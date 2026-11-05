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Therapeutic horseback riding in Buckingham helps rider win Special Olympics gold
7 days ago
BUCKINGHAM, Fla. — Special Equestrians in Buckingham has been helping individuals with physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities for nearly 40 years through therapeutic horseback riding and equine-assisted programs. The nonprofit serves more than 100 participants, offering activities like riding, grooming, and other equine-centered experiences. One of those participants is...