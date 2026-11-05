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The Blue Wave Causes A Historic Shift
By Jada Strong,6 days ago
All of America has been anticipating the blue wave come November’s midterm elections, but the wave in all actuality has turned out to be a tsunami in a monumental win for the Democrats gaining control over both the House and the Senate after being dominated by Republicans during President Donald Trump’s second term in office. A total of seven battleground states were flipped; Kansas, Maine, Iowa, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Ohio. A handful of these states had not elected a Democrat into a Senate seat for decades, truly displaying how voters were fed up with the corrupt regime spear-headed by Trump’s administration.