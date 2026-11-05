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When Design Is the First Form of Care: Lessons from Arnold’s Place Medical Respite Center
4 days ago
Arnold’s Place Medical Respite Center in Alameda, Calif., incorporates residential-scale architecture, gabled rooflines and natural materials to create a welcoming, noninstitutional environment that supports dignity, healing and recovery for individuals experiencing homelessness. | Photo Credit (all): Shelsi Lindquist. In some states, homeless patients are readmitted to the hospital at...