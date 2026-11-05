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Todd County 4-H Selling Poinsettia Plants to Raise Money for Organization
By Nolia Williams,5 days ago
Todd County’s annual 4-H Poinsettia Fundraiser is underway, and community members still have a little over a week to place their orders. 4-H students in grades four through 12 are currently taking orders for poinsettia plants grown locally just south of Todd County in Springfield, Tennessee. Extension Agent Lee Ann McCuiston says the flowers come in pink, red and white in 6.5-inch pots. All money raised from the fundraiser helps support 4-H programs throughout the year.
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