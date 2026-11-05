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Senior Center Holding Spaghetti Dinner and Bingo Fundraiser
By Nolia Williams,5 days ago
The Todd County Aging Council will hold a spaghetti dinner and bingo night fundraiser later this month benefiting the Senior Citizens Center in Elkton. Friday, Nov. 13, the community is invited to the Todd County Senior Citizens Center for an evening of food and fellowship. Tickets are $15 per person, which includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink. To play bingo, individuals must purchase a meal.