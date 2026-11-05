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City of Lincoln Tackling Downtown Parking Enforcement
By Seth Laurence,5 days ago
The Lincoln Police Department has been dealing with some parking enforcement issues downtown, taking officers away from other crimes. Downtown Lincoln features parking spots that are designated for customers only; however, people have been complaining that shop owners and employees are occupying those spaces. Lincoln Police Chief Joe Meister told the Hart Media Group on the WHOW Morning Show Thursday that this is a hot-button issue in his community and his only option is to respond on a complaint-based system. This process requires investigation by an officer.