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Shlomi Ben Haim, JFrog CEO: Fortt Knox Earnings
By Jon Fortt,7 days ago
JFrog CEO Shlomi Ben Haim told Jon Fortt the software supply chain company beat across the board in the third quarter of 2026 and raised its outlook, with cloud revenue up 60% to 57% of the total and million-dollar-plus customers up 58% to 112. He tied the growth to AI-driven demand for securing binaries amid a wave of supply chain attacks. Remaining performance obligations rose about 60% to $812.4 million, and he said the company is on a clear path to GAAP profitability.