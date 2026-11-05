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The Remarkable Intelligence of Octopuses: Beyond What Scientists Imagined
By Gargi Chakravorty,3 days ago
Read all the way to the end – we save the one detail most people never think about for last. Imagine an animal with nine brains, three hearts, blue blood, and the ability to squeeze its entire body through a hole no bigger than its own eye. It can taste with its arms, dream while it sleeps, and recognize a human face well enough to hold a grudge. That animal is the octopus, and it is, without question, one of the most mind-bending creatures on this planet.