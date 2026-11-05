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Vatican’s Culture Minister Details Bob Dylan’s Audience With Pope
By Chris DeVille,7 days ago
Bob Dylan met the Pope on Wednesday. It wasn't the first time. Back in 1997, Dylan performed "Knockin' On Heaven's Door" in front of Pope John Paul II and about 300,000 young folks at the Eucharistic Congress in Bologna. Twenty-nine years later, he had an audience at the Vatican with Pope Leo XIV, the Chicago native who has emerged as a lover of the arts and a critic of AI while advocating for social justice at every turn.