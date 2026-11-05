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Chiefs Announce Legend Kendall Gammon As 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee
By Chiefs Public Relations,6 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs announced Chiefs Legend and Kansas City Ambassador Kendall Gammon as the team's nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award, presented by USAA. The annual award recognizes NFL players, coaches, staff, and alumni who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to supporting U.S. service members, veterans, and their families.