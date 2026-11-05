undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Man serving life sentence for murder could get retrial after accomplice admits to lying
By Carleigh Minor,7 days ago
What plea agreement did Charlene Childers reach with prosecutors?. What steps are being taken to challenge Timothy Dean's conviction?. Rochester, N.Y. (WHAM) — Charlene Childers was the prosecution's main witness in her then-husband Timothy Dean's double murder trial in 2019. Last month, during a separate hearing, in her bid...