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HEART's ANN WILSON On How She Has Managed To Keep Her Singing Voice In Such Great Shape After Five Decades: 'I Take Care Of Myself Moderately'
4 days ago
In a new interview with Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast, HEART's Ann Wilson was asked how she manages to keep her singing voice in such great shape after more than five decades. She responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I take care of myself moderately. But I don't really do vocal exercises, but before every show I like to warm up for about an hour. And I do that just by singing along. You just pick somebody else's album that you really love and just sing along with every song. And so after you do that, you're warm."