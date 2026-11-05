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No. 99 Glenville officially out of the 2026 Ohio high school football playoffs
7 days ago
Glenville, ranked No. 99 in the High School Football America 300 national rankings, powered by NFL Play Football, will not be able to participate in the 2026 Ohio high school football postseason. After a week’s worth of court battles, the Eighth District Court of Appeals issued a decision Thursday that allows the Ohio High School Athletic Association to sanction the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Glenville High School, which removes the Tarbloodeers from the playoffs and moves University City into the second round Friday night where the Preppers will face Salem.