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Amazon, Alaska Airlines cut jobs in Washington state
By Monica Nickelsburg,6 days ago
While all eyes were on the midterm election, several U.S. corporations were cutting jobs. Amazon let go of 95 employees in Washington state, according to a state filing. GeekWire reports the layoff is part of a previously announced layoff affecting hundreds of employees globally. Amazon confirmed that reduction in force in early October, and said it primary affected the company’s Stores organization.
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