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“Some Places Never Leave Us. They Become Part of Our Souls”: Notre Dame College Alumni Gather in Arlington
By Humaira Tasnim,3 days ago
Dr. Mohammad Naqibuddin, a 1980 graduate and president of Bangladesh Notre Dame Alumni of North America (BNDANA), wrote those lines about a college in Dhaka. On Saturday, Oct. 31, that college briefly came back to life in a hotel in Arlington, Virginia. Graduates of Notre Dame College, Dhaka, from batches...