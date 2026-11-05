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The Scientist Who Spent Decades Studying IP6 and Cancer- Dr. A. K. M. Shamsuddin on Alokpat’s First Podcast Episode
By Humaira Tasnim,3 days ago
Medicine, scientific discovery and research often shape people’s lives far beyond the walls of hospitals and laboratories. Yet the stories behind that work rarely reach wider community audiences. Bangla Bulletin is seeking to change that with Alokpat (আলোকপাত), a new podcast series that will bring accomplished Bangladeshi-American scientists, medical...