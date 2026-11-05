undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Monitoring Sugar Consumption and Ethanol Production During Yeast Fermentation Using a Raman Plate Reader and Multivariate Analysis
6 days ago
This column shows that a Raman plate reader paired with partial least squares regression can simultaneously quantify glucose, fructose, sucrose, and ethanol in yeast fermentation samples, using turbidity-matched calibration standards to correct for yeast-induced turbidity, and offers a rapid, label-free, high-throughput method for tracking sugar consumption and ethanol production in strain screening, media optimization, and process development.