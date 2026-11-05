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Keep Colorado Wild Pass generates $43.2 million for state parks
By ColoradoBiz Staff,6 days ago
Keep Colorado Wild Pass sales reached 1.6 million in fiscal 2026. Generated $43.2 million revenue supporting parks and conservation. First $32.5 million dedicated to state park maintenance and staffing. Funds also support backcountry search and rescue and avalanche safety. Colorado’s Keep Colorado Wild Pass generated more than $43.2 million in...