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Consciousness and Contact conference at Upper Pass Lodge
7 days ago
LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Consciousness and Contact conference will be held at the foot of Magic Mountain, at the Upper Pass Lodge, 420 Magic Mountain Road in Londonderry, Vt., from Nov. 12-16. This event represents a return to Vermont at this time, because the State of Vermont holds a particular place of leadership in America as our country and our world becomes increasingly chaotic and troublesome. To quote one of the conference’s speakers, Peter Champoux, “A case can be made that American civilization emerged from the Northeast United States. Born in Boston and raised along the Erie Canal, and expressed its fortune in NYC. As this civilization enters its wisdom years, the northern quadrant of Vermont awakens its green ethos and sense of place in our collective consciousness over the next 100 years.