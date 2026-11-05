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Property Tax Appeals Event on November 16
5 days ago
Join the Township of Schaumburg and the Cook County Assessor’s Office for a free property tax appeals event for Schaumburg Township residents. At the event, residents will receive an overview on how to file an appeal and one-on-one assistance. Any questions can be directed to the Township of Schaumburg Assessor’s Office at 847-285-4570. Additional information can be found on the Assessor’s Office page.
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