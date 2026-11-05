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Denver’s Beacon Communications expands with Illinois tech company acquisition
By ColoradoBiz Staff,7 days ago
Beacon Communications acquires Low Voltage Solutions. Low Voltage Solutions serves the Chicago area healthcare and education. Acquisition expands Beacon’s technical and support resources. Low Voltage Solutions leadership to remain post-acquisition. Denver-based Beacon Communications LLC has acquired Low Voltage Solutions Inc., expanding its operations in Illinois and the Chicago area.