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Austin Man, 48, Arrested After Fake Threat Call Near ACC Campus
By Sophie Leclerc,4 days ago
Austin Community College Eastview Campus — Reported Threat Call Location. Austin Community College police have arrested a 48-year-old man they say phoned in a false active-threat report near the Eastview campus, prompting a multi-agency emergency response before officers determined there was no real danger. The college identified the man as Victor Ramirez and said he has no affiliation with ACC.
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