undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Colorado honors workforce programs and industry training partnerships
By ColoradoBiz Staff,6 days ago
Colorado Office of Economic Development awards 12 workforce programs. Opportunity Now grants total $92 million to 96 recipients. CoorsTek and Red Rocks Community College lead manufacturing training. Microchip Technology partners on semiconductor certification program. The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade recognized 12 workforce training programs and three...