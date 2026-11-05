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A scholarship rooted in love and legacy
By Steven Grandy,3 days ago
An unexpected phone call from East Carolina University took a concept not considered by Steve ’72 and Bonnie ’72 Smith and created a lasting impact for ECU students. “I received a cold call from someone in the ECU Foundation,” Steve Smith said. “He said, ‘We’re calling alumni, and I’d like to talk to you about starting an endowed scholarship.’ I mentioned it wasn’t really on our radar, and he said, ‘Why not come in and talk to us and we can discuss ways to make it happen.’”