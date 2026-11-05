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Alex Murdaugh’s defense seeks case dismissal, alleging mishandled evidence and misleading grand jury testimony
By Aaron Dixon,7 days ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorneys are once again asking a judge to throw out his double-murder charges, alleging investigators mishandled evidence and presented false testimony to secure grand jury indictments. A judge is scheduled to hear arguments next week to determine whether the case will move...