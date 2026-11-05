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Machesney Park Man Gets Nine Years for Fatal Rockford Hit-and-Run
By Damon R. Sheffield,6 days ago
A Machesney Park man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a Rockford woman in January 2025. Phillip Wall pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence causing death in connection with the death of 56-year-old Michelle Jones, and a judge handed down the sentence this week.
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